Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

