Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

