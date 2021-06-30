GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of GFL Environmental worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

NYSE GFL opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.29.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.