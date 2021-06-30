Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Hits $19,858.60

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Giant has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $19,858.60 and approximately $21.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010725 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001361 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001981 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

