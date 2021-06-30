Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. 11,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.