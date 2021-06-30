Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. 11,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

