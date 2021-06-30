GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

