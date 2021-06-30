Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.34. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2,726 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $638.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096,902 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

