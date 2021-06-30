Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) Director Curtis Ralph William Huber Sells 200,000 Shares

Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) Director Curtis Ralph William Huber sold 200,000 shares of Global Hemp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,950,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,500.

Global Hemp Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About Global Hemp Group

Global Hemp Group Inc (GHG), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with base operations in Montreal and Los Angeles, was founded in 2014. The Company is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy.

