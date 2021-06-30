Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 538,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

