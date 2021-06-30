Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $295,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,181 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 257,104 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

