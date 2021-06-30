Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPC stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.