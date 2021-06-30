Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $927.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.