Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,022 shares of company stock worth $23,233,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

