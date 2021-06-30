Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,560.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,567. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,772. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.