Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GROUF. Canaccord Genuity cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

