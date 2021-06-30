Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $55,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

