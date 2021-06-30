GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Posts Earnings Results

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 87.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 40,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $416.30 million and a P/E ratio of -84.34. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 16.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

