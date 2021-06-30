GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GreenShift stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 45,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44.
GreenShift Company Profile
