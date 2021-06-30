GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GreenShift stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 45,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.44.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

