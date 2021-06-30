GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Up 15.4%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 203,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 482,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

