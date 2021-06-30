Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 9.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

