Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

