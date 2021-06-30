Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 364.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,555 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

