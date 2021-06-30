Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

