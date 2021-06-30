Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTH opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

