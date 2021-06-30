Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 83,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $289.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

