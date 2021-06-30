Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 27,907 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of MYD stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.