Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 331,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

