Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

