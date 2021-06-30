Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

