Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $78.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

