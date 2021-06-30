Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

