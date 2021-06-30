Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

