Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $98,363,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $87,805,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.20. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

