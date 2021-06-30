Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,375 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.08. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.43 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.