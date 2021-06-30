Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,700 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.