Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Critical Contrast

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.39 $121.82 million $0.47 22.47 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 11.61 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -18.97

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

