Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,351 ($30.72).

HLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Halma stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,687 ($35.11). The company had a trading volume of 212,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,620.64. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

