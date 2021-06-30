Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 179,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 90,549 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,151,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,715,000.

NULV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,699 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90.

