Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New $64.31 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 784,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,311,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,298. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

