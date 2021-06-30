Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $25.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $965.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after acquiring an additional 282,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth $5,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 114.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 107,673 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

