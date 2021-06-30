Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

