Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.01 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.