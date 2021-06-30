Hartree Partners LP Buys Shares of 50,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,338,000.

Shares of NDACU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

