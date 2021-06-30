HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 28.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,381,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,182,000 after buying an additional 770,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.