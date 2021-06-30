HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Celestica by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.