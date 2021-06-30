HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

NTLA stock opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 983,997 shares of company stock valued at $110,336,872 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

