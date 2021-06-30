HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of HCA Healthcare worth $277,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 658,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,307,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $205.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

