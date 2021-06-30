Head to Head Analysis: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) vs. Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and Colony Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.87 -$14.44 million $0.31 37.39 Colony Capital $1.24 billion 0.00 -$2.68 billion $0.09 N/A

Ladder Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 0.46% 1.04% 0.26% Colony Capital -192.01% -41.20% -12.51%

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ladder Capital and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83 Colony Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Colony Capital has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Colony Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Colony Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Colony Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

