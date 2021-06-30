Head to Head Comparison: Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) versus Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioxytran and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$2.48 million N/A N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$202.24 million ($13.09) -7.43

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,111.53% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.18% -66.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bioxytran and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioxytran 0 0 0 0 N/A Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 3 6 0 2.67

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $168.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.53%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bioxytran.

Risk and Volatility

Bioxytran has a beta of -6.3, meaning that its share price is 730% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals beats Bioxytran on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain. It is also developing BXT-252, a drug candidate to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company has research, development, and commercialization agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

