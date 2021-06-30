Head-To-Head Comparison: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 19.57% 9.95% 0.95% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.76 $3.85 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $19.41 million 5.03 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Madison County Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

